Gold rates down Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs450/tola to Rs112,850/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs386 to Rs96,750, it added.

In the international market too, bullion prices declined $10 to $1,850/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold rates in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.

Similarly, silver rates also decreased Rs30 to Rs1,400/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver dropped Rs25.73 to Rs1,200.27, it added.