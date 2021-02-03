PPPA accords approval to Pakistan Posts revamping

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Board of Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) accorded approval to the Project Development Fund’s support for Pakistan Post’s “Upgradation revamping of Pakistan Post logistics business on PPP mode”.

PPPA CEO Malik Ahmad Khan said that this project is expected to optimise the current services of Pakistan Post, offer innovative products and services, and other revenue streams of supply chain and logistics management that cater to the industry and corporate sector needs.

On the upgradation of Pakistan Post, DCPC said that the better utilisation of the funds allocated for the purpose is the top priority of the government.

The board also approved the hiring of consultants for operational readiness and the hiring of consultants for financial matters of P3A. The board directed PPPA to strictly follow PPRA rules and regulations in the hiring process of the consultants. reviewed, a statement said on Tuesday.

During the sixth meeting held to review the current status and progress of various projects under P3A mode, the board was briefed on the role and functions of PPPA, portfolio, and financing gaps to be addressed by the Project Development Fund. It was informed that P3A is currently engaged with the implementation agencies in reviewing 47 projects and assisting them in evaluations, concept proposals, financial screening, assistance in advisory services, and feasibility studies.

The P3A chief executive officer clarified that under the progressive vision of the current government, the authority has a risk management, facilitation, and financial advisory role for the federal PPP projects and not a regulatory or executing / implementation role.

The Executive Committee of Board meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Planning Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Communications Secretary Zafar Hasan, Finance Secretary Member Private Sector Development Asim Saeed, and senior officials from the government and private agencies.