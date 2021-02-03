Unemployment woes

The Covid-19 outbreak has adversely affected the global economy, causing a decline in tourism, businss activities and global trade. Pakistan is struggling with the devastating consequences of the pandemic which has increased the unemployment rate in the country. A high rate of unemployment can create an atmosphere of dissatisfaction and increased vulnerability. The authorities should start new initiatives that help young people enhance their capabilities. These people are the pillars of our future.

Fatima Gillani

Peshawar