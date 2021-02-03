close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 3, 2021

Good bye, Zain

Newspost

 
February 3, 2021

This refers to your news report, ‘The News Op-Ed Editor Zainul Abedin passes away’ (Jan 31). I would like to express my sincere condolences to Zainul Abedin’s family, friends and his colleagues at The News.

May God bless the departed soul with His choicest blessings and provide comfort and solace to the bereaved family and his friends/well-wishers.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost