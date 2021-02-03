Good bye, Zain

This refers to your news report, ‘The News Op-Ed Editor Zainul Abedin passes away’ (Jan 31). I would like to express my sincere condolences to Zainul Abedin’s family, friends and his colleagues at The News.

May God bless the departed soul with His choicest blessings and provide comfort and solace to the bereaved family and his friends/well-wishers.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore