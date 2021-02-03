Here comes the vaccine

This refers to the news report ‘500,000 doses of China-gifted Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine reach Pakistan’ (Feb 1). A large portion of this consignment will be used to vaccinate the most vulnerable classes – healthcare workers and the elderly. The government expects to receive 17 million free doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine during the first and second quarter of 2021. However, French President Emmanuel Macron is reported to have claimed that this particular coronavirus vaccine is not effective for people over 65 years.

The government must spend at least some of the $150-250 million that it reportedly reserved for the purchase of the Chinese vaccine. For this vaccine, Pakistan has already conducted successful trials. It can even be supplied at cost to different hospitals for those who are willing to pay. The PM should spend state funds for legitimate purposes instead of relying on donations.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi

*****

With the arrival of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, the vaccination programme in Pakistan will commence shortly. According to the schedule prepared by the government, our doctors and paramedical staff will be able to get the required vaccine soon. The vaccination drive will be further intensified when seven million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will, hopefully, arrive in Pakistan in March 2021. This will be a part of 17 million doses which the country has arranged through Covax, an alliance set up by three other alliances including WHO to ensure fair and equitable distribution of vaccines globally. These initial deliveries, however, are quite insufficient to meet the country’s need. Therefore, the government should continue its efforts to secure additional doses from other sources and should not depend on charities.

It is suggested that the private sector may be allowed to import the approved vaccines which have also been proved effective against the recent variances of Covid-19. In this way, the vaccine will be made available to hospitals/clinics at reasonable prices within a short span of time. This will facilitate the early provision of vaccines to the people who are willing to bear the cost and will intensify our fight against Covid-19. It is also suggested that our politicians voluntarily present themselves to get the doses in the beginning of the vaccination programme to give a positive message to the people. This will create a good impression on those people who have developed some misconceptions about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Abdul Alim Nasir

Karachi