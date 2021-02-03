Another hike

The frequent increase in fuel price has led to an exorbitant increase in the prices of essential commodities. The prices of cooking oil, flour, rice, sugar and other food items have now gone beyond the reach of the common man. Cabinet meetings, however, haven’t been able to bring any positive or visible changes to the country.

The administrative structure has completely collapsed. The district administration has failed to carry out its duties effectively. The prime minister must have a look at these things and take some steps to reduce the prices of products.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad