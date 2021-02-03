Tank Police given shields for recovering kidnapped child

TANK: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur awarded appreciation shields to the district police officer (DPO) for recovering a six-year old child and arresting the kidnappers.

During a visit the other day, the chief minister and the federal minister awarded shields to DPO Tank Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch.

The chief minister praised the Tank Police for recovering the child identified as Huzaifa who was kidnapped from Koro Khan village in Tank. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Sehat Insaf Card, the chief minister and the minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police rendered sacrifices to protect the lives and property of the people.

It may be mentioned here that Huzeifa, a resident of Tank, was recently kidnapped and shifted to an unknown place in Bhakkar district in Punjab. The police had formed a team to work out the case. The police conducted a raid and recovered the child. Six kidnappers were also arrested in the raid.