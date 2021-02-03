Textile association rejects decision placing moratorium on gas supply

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) representing textile mills of the province has rejected the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Energy for placing the moratorium on the supply of gas to textile industrial units for self-generation of electricity.

The association asked the chief minister, the federal minister for Energy, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Adviser to Chief Minister on Energy and Power and the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help resolve the issue and take it up at the Council of Common Interests.

According to a press release, a meeting of the member mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association was held with Salim Saifullah Khan in the chair.

The meeting rejected the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Energy to curtail the supply of gas to the export-oriented textile industry and divert the gas supply to the IPPs for power generation.

Speaking at the meeting, Salim Saifullah expressed concern over the adverse effects of the decision and warned the government that it would result in the high cost of production, unemployment, loss of investment and decline in export of textile products.

He said that the cost of electricity would increase substantially which would make the exports of textile products less competitive in the international market.

He said that it would also be a challenge for the government to provide uninterrupted electricity to the industry as available gridstations were already overloaded.

The transmission system, he said, also needed massive overhauling, adding that shifting of manufacturing units to electricity from Wapda was also not possible on such a short notice.

He suggested that the government, in consultations with stakeholders, should devise some workable plan if the implementation of the decision was inevitable.

He was of the view that the government should keep the unit rate of electricity equivalent to the actual cost of electricity as incurred by the textile mills through self-generation. The government, he said, should fix such rates for the next five to seven years and also ensure regular and uninterrupted supply of electricity.