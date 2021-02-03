No death due to COVID-19

Rawalpindi : As many as 99 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 54,048 however the virus did not claim any life from the twin cities and it happened only for the fourth time since October 18, 2020, that a day has passed without reporting of any death due to COVID-19 in the region.

To date, a total of 1,067 patients have died of the disease from ICT and Rawalpindi since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that 75 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the tally to 41,493 of which 39,676 have recovered while 475 have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were a total of 1,342 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi, another 24 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,555 of which 592 have lost their lives while 11,713 have recovered from the illness. On Tuesday, there were a total of 250 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, 34 patients belonging to the district were hospitalised in town while 216 were in home isolation on Tuesday.