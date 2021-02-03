Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned a Russian court’s jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as a violation of his rights and demanded his release. "We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately release Mr. Navalny and other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly," Blinken said in a statement.