Wed Feb 03, 2021
AFP
February 3, 2021

EU court faults Turkey

World

AFP
February 3, 2021

STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights said on Tuesday that Turkey violated a British artist’s freedom of speech by convicting him of "insulting" Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he was prime minister. Michael Dickinson had been living in Turkey for some 20 years when he took part in a 2006 protest against the government’s support for the US war in Iraq.

