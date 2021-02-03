close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
February 3, 2021

Three officers posted as administrative secretaries

Lahore

February 3, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab government has posted three officers, who reported S&GAD after completing National Management Course, as administrative secretaries against vacant posts here Tuesday. Ali Tahir has been posted as Secretary Management & Professional Development Department, For. Lt (r) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo as Secretary Finance Department and Sarah Aslam as Secretary Schools Education Dept.

