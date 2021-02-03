Housing society ex-chief held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:NAB Tuesday arrested Mian Rafaqat Ali, former president of Green View Cooperative Housing Society, after rejection of his pre-arrest bail from a court. Rafaqat Ali was accused of misusing the society funds for his personal gains and through this the accused managed to acquire hefty assets in his own and other family members’ names. The accused will be produced before accountability court on Wednesday (today) for his physical remand.