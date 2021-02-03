Man killed in road accident

LAHORE:A 30-year old man died in a road accident in the Factory Area on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Shahid Habib, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu. The victim was riding a bike when a speeding vehicle hit him in the Factory Area. The victim was shifted to hospital where he died.

arrested: Two suspects involved in firing in the air in a ceremony in Mughalpura have been arrested on Tuesday. They have been identified as Rana Asad and Ahsan. The suspects few days back had resorted to firing during a marriage ceremony. They had filmed it and uploaded on social media.

Smuggler: A suspected Nigerian has been arrested for drug smuggling at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Chike Chinwuba. The suspect had swallowed capsules of cocaine into his stomach. Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed that the drugs are worth millions of rupees.

Imposter: Iqbal Town police claimed to have arrested a fake police official on Tuesday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Talat. The suspect was looting citizens in Moon Market. He tried to flee from the scene after seeing a patrolling police van.

Meanwhile, investigations Police Nawan Kot has arrested a suspected proclaimed offender Umair alias Mairi involved in murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorism. The suspect a year back had shot at and injured a citizen identified as Mudassar on a minor issue.