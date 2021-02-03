South Punjab secretaries to get full powers: minister

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan said that legal requirements were more important for the creation of South Punjab Secretariat than political requirements while the name was chosen keeping in mind to strengthen the federation of Pakistan. The minister in a meeting with an 18-member study delegation of ASPs under the 47th Specialised Training Programme at Chief Minister's House here on Tuesday observed that with the increase in the allocated budget, a separate secretariat was set up keeping in view the utilisation capacity. In the next few days, all the secretaries will be given full powers along with the legal rules of business of the South Punjab Secretariat. Hashim said that promotion of the public private partnerships is need of the hour to ensure required investments in social sector. He said special focused was given to the police department to improve the human resource efficiency and operational expenditure. He said resumption in increase in daily allowance of police personnel frozen since 2013, supply of new vehicles and purchase of special tanks for Katcha area are part of this spending. Law and order is key to increasing private sector investment, he added.