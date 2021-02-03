SL scraps Japan-India port deal

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka said on Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

The East Container Terminal in Colombo port is being built next to a controversial $500-million Chinese-run container jetty, and was to be developed as a joint venture -- with India and Japan owning 49 percent.

But the government in recent weeks has faced opposition from hardline nationalists within its coalition who are against the sale of national assets to foreigners. The deep-sea jetty deal was signed in May 2019, a few months before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power.