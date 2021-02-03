EU court faults Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights said on Tuesday that Turkey violated a British artist’s freedom of speech by convicting him of "insulting" Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he was prime minister. Michael Dickinson had been living in Turkey for some 20 years when he took part in a 2006 protest against the government’s support for the US war in Iraq.