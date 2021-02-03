close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
Indonesia detains British woman

World

JAKARTA: Indonesia has detained a British woman named on a list of global terror suspects and plans to deport her for visa violations, authorities told AFP on Tuesday. Tazneen Miriam Sailar -- a Manchester-born convert to Islam married to an Indonesian Jihadist who was killed in Syria -- is not charged with terror offences.

