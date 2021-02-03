Govt orders reopening of Dargahs and shrines

On the directives of the Government of Sindh, the chief administrator of the Auqaf department has ordered the reopening of all the Dargahs and other shrines across the province.

A notification issued by the chief administrator states that after the home department’s order dated November 23, 2020, all the shrines under the control of the Auqaf department had been closed until January 31, but now they were being reopened for the public.

The Auqaf department stresses on compliance with the following standard operating procedures: Zaireen must perform ablution (Wuzu) and maintain a distance of six feet from others, sanitisation stations must be at every entrance, Zaireen and staff members must wear masks, and precautionary instructions must be displayed at prominent places.

The notification states that precautionary announcements must be repeated on loud speakers frequently, shrines must be sprayed and regularly washed with chlorine, and Zaireen must be allowed to stay inside for only 10 minutes.

The department has banned crowds, physical contact, and entry of people over 50, younger children and people with flu-like symptoms. It has instructed marking the floor for queues to ensure a six-feet distance between everyone, and fixing separate entrance and exit timings for Zaireen and staff members.