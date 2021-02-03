â€˜Action must not be taken against students yet to return to schoolâ€™

Sindhâ€™s education minister has said that the administrations of schools across the province are not to take any punitive action against the students whose parents have decided to keep them at home because of the threat of the coronavirus infection.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Saeed Ghani said that the schools that are yet to adopt the required safety measures against the spread of the virus have been given relaxation of a few days before they resume academic activities so that they can do the needful.

Ghani warned that the provincial government will once again be forced to order all educational institutions to be closed if another surge is observed in the cases of Covid-19. He said that taking such a step will be a difficult decision for the government, so the parents also have to play their due role by ensuring that their children comply with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to curb local transmission of the coronavirus.

He advised the parents to ensure that their children wear face masks and carry hand sanitisers in school to avoid any further interruption in their academic activities.

He also advised the parents to use their own transport for picking and dropping their children instead of school vans or commercial transportation services during the health emergency. He asked the parents to visit their childrenâ€™s schools to check the safety measures themselves.

Model paper

The minister said that the education department will soon issue a model examination paper to put an end to the confusion among the parents and students about the change in the pattern of the upcoming exams, whose duration has been reduced from three hours to two.

He said that the curricula have been slashed by 40 per cent due to less time available for completing the intended courses because of the pandemic, so they will do their best to complete the remaining 60 per cent of the syllabuses before the exams this year.

Ghost schools

Replying to a question, Ghani said that all the public schools in the province have been identified through the global positioning system, and that schools existing only on paper and without a building, students or teachers are being deleted from the list of the education department.