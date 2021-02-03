29 more fall prey to coronavirus in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed 29 more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,033 in the province.

With the passing away of 29 more patients, the death toll in the province reached 4,033, constituting a 1.6 per cent mortality rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday.

Another 543 positive cases emerged when 9,018 tests were conducted, showing a six per cent detection rate. So far 2,745,153 tests have been conducted, and 248,269 people have been diagnosed with the disease. Of them, 91 per cent or 225,297 patients have recovered, including 314 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 18,939 patients were under treatment, and 18,160 of them were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 764 at hospitals. The condition of 699 patients was stated to be critical, including 71 shifted onto ventilators.

According to the chief minister, of the 543 new cases, 350 were reported from Karachi: 161 from District East, 132 from District South, 25 from District Malir, 22 from District Central, and five each from Korangi and West districts.

Hyderabad reported 42 fresh cases, Tando Muhammad Khan 39, Khairpur 20, Umerkot 16, Ghotki 14, Jacobabad 12, Tando Allahyar 11, Mirpurkhas eight, Sukkur two, and Jamshoro and Sujawal one each.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures announced by the provincial government to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.