Tue Feb 02, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

PPP invites applications for Senate election

National

Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has started the process of inviting applications from the aspirants of the party tickets for the Senate elections. PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the candidates should send their applications addressed to the PPPP president.

The application, along with a bank draft of Rs100,000 (one lakh) in the name of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians, should reach Zardari House Islamabad, House No 8, Street No 19, Sector F-8/2, Islamabad, or Bilawal House Karachi by Feb 8, 2021.

