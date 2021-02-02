PM approves solarisation of tube wells in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan approved solarisation of tube wells to facilitate farmers and cultivators of Balochistan. The decision was taken Monday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal was also present while relevant federal, provincial ministers and senior officials also attended the meeting. As per PM’s office, solarisation of tube wells will help overcome the power losses and uninterrupted power supply to the farmers will also be possible.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Power Division and the provincial government to formulate a comprehensive plan for implementation of the solarisation project. He also gave direction for formulation of a timeline-based roadmap for speedy solarisation, considering the socio-economic conditions of Balochistan, as despite the government efforts for providing billions of rupees in subsidies for tube wells, revolving loans are steadily increasing and farmers are facing difficulties. “The people of Balochistan and the entire country are suffering due to the losses incurred in the power sector. Therefore, the solution to this problem should be ensured on priority basis,” Imran said. He emphasised that effective and appropriate use of subsidies was the government's top priority.