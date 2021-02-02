Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,822 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,822 cases up to December 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report of December 2020 released by the secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances.

A total of 6,921 cases were received by the commission up to December 2020. During January 2021, 23 more cases were received by the commission and the total number of cases reached 6,944. The commission disposed of 24 cases in January 2021. The commission will resume its hearing soon after the review of COVID-19 policies announced by federal and provincial governments.

The relatives of the missing persons have lauded the efforts of Chairman Missing Persons Commission Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Javed Iqbal is serving the commission in an honorary capacity and is not drawing salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.