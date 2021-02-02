Corona vaccine may have side effects: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has cautioned that corona vaccines may carry certain side effects; therefore, one should get it at one’s own risk.

“Although research on corona is still going on all around the world, news of deaths of some COVID-19 vaccine recipients in certain parts of world is disturbing,” she said while addressing a press conference here at Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) on Monday.

“The Punjab will start vaccinating people in the next two day,” she said, adding that China’s firm Sino Pharma has donated 500,000 doses of vaccines to Pakistan’s healthcare workers for which we are grateful to the Chinese government. The first consignment of the vaccine has reached Pakistan.

“We have been conveyed by the NCOC that all chief ministers shall simultaneously inaugurate a vaccination drive in their respective provinces. Good news is that Pakistan has bought 70 million doses of corona vaccine and its supply will start from the current week. The NCOC technical team has appreciated the cold chain arrangements in Punjab.”

The minister said there were certain side effects of COVID-19 vaccines; therefore, one will be vaccinated at one’s risk. However, she said, we will make the public aware of the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She said that coronavirus was very much here and people must follow safety precautions. In the last 24 hours, as many as 443 people were tested positive and 11 people had lost their lives. The positivity ratio in Lahore was 3.95 %, 1.9 % in Rawalpindi, 3.39 % in Faisalabad and in the last 24 hours, 15,000 corona tests were performed.

She said that the Punjab had the highest ratio of Contact Tracing, adding the entire world has appreciated Pakistan’s effort to control the pandemic. She said there was lockdown in 18 areas in Lahore. Some areas in Gujranwala, Gujrat and other cities were also under lockdown and movement of 5,634 people was restricted.

The highest number of recovered patients has been reported from government hospitals of Punjab, she said, adding all educational institutions have been opened.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said: “The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department shall organize awareness seminars in education institutions to create awareness on COVID-19. The situation of educational institutions shall be reviewed again on Feb 8.”

She said that vaccine trials had been conducted with a Chinese firm and there results would come within the next two weeks. “Covax has pledged to give us free corona vaccine for 20% population which will arrive in Pakistan by the month-end or in March. The Pakistan government has earmarked an amount of Rs1.08 billion for corona vaccine. All frontline health workers working in public and private sector hospital shall be given vaccine and after them, senior citizens of over-65 age group shall be vaccinated.” “Noone, not even COVID-19 patients, will be vaccinated by force," she said. She said that in the next three to four months an adequate amount of vaccine would be available to all.

The minister said: “The government has taken historic measures to bring in improvement in health and education sectors. Our government has hired over 32,000 doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, male nurses pharmacists and physiotherapists. For government hospitals, an amount of Rs42 billion has been allocated for procurement of medicines. There is no issue in the provision of medicines of TB, Hepatitis and HIV/AIDS. For public sector hospitals, biomedical equipment worth Rs10 billion has been procured this year. Now patients must not face any difficulties as all requirement of resources have been fulfilled. Two surveillance teams have been constituted to ensure monitoring of healthcare services in Punjab hospitals.