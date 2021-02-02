Transporters hike fare after POL prices increase

RAWALPINDI: The long route transporters and goods transporters have increased fares while local transporters warned to increase stop-to-stop fares by Rs15 against Rs12 after the announcement of hike in petroleum products prices, courtesy the PTI government which has increased petrol prices by 11.13 percent (Rs11.20) since November 30 from Rs100.69 per litre.

The monthly budget of the people has been dented heavily but unfortunately the PTI government did not agree to accept this fact. People from all walks of life have strongly protested against high rise in POL prices in the country. Public has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice to immediately revert the decision because it will lead to ‘flood of inflation’. The long route transporters have increased fares by Rs20 per ticket and goods transporters increased fares according to distance here Monday.

The government as per habit is getting cheap popularity by airing this news that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had originally recommended an increase of Rs13.18 per litre for petrol price while proposed a hike of Rs12.12 per litre in diesel price but the prime minister rejected the proposed increase.

Government has increased petrol price by Rs2.70 per litre bringing the new rate at Rs111.9 per litre while diesel price has been hiked by Rs2.88 per litre bringing the new rate to Rs116.07 per litre, light diesel oil will also see a rise in price by Rs3 per litre, while high speed diesel will cost Rs2.88 dearer and prices of kerosene oil and light-speed diesel have been increased by Rs3.54 per litre and Rs3 per litre respectively bringing new rates to Rs80.19 per litre and Rs 79.23 per litre.

All Pakistan Goods Transporter Association (APGTA) Joint Secretary Saeed Ahmed Khan has also confirmed increase in fares by 10 percent after fresh jump in POL rates. The News conducted a market survey that said all items particularly the kitchen items including vegetables are selling at high prices. The shopkeepers are charging Rs2 to Rs5 per kilogramme extra on all kitchen items particularly the vegetables. Taxi and rickshaws have also increased their fares by 10 to 15 percent after the fresh increase in fuel prices.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) spokesperson Muhammad Mushtaq has confirmed that local transporters have demanded to increase fares. People asked who will take suo motu notice of ever increasing inflation and increase of POL prices in the country.