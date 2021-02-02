Minar-e-Pakistan public meeting was real blow to PDM: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the fate of PDM’s politics is in front of everyone and their decisions have totally failed.

In a statement Monday, the senior minister said the opposition parties should not have taken such steps like giving deadlines. He further said if the opposition parties have any grievances; the government is always ready for dialogue as constructive opposition strengthens democracy.

Talking informally to media, Aleem Khan said the real blow to the PDM came from the Lahore’s public meeting as it is not a joke to fill Minar-e-Pakistan. He said the PTI had held successful public meetings at Minar-e-Pakistan for four times under his supervision but despite all efforts, the major opposition parties were unable to do so.

To a question, he said the difficult time of the government has passed and now the situation in the country is improving. He said the ruling party was talking about a “show of hands” in the Senate elections. In order to make the Senate polls process transparent, the opposition should adopt a positive attitude and openly accept this proposal. The seats in Senate according to share of the political party is democratic requirement for which opposition should come forward, he added. The minister while talking on departmental matters said Punjab has abundant wheat reserves and there is no shortage of any kind. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear instructions regarding wheat and flour. The new harvesting season is about to begin and a better policy will emerge than before for which the food department and officials concerned are being consulted, he added. He said the official rate of procurement of wheat for the next season in Punjab is Rs1,650 per quintal. In comparison, Sindh has given a rate of Rs2,000 per quintal, which I don’t think is feasible. He hinted that the Punjab government may also consider raising the official price of wheat. He said recommendations are being prepared for the procedure and pricing of wheat procurement, which would be finalised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.