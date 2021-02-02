PPP invites applications for Senate election

ISLAMABAD: The PPPP has started the process of inviting applications from the aspirants of the party tickets for the Senate elections. PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the candidates should send their applications addressed to the PPPP president. The application, along with a bank draft of Rs100,000 (one lakh) in the name of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians, should reach Zardari House Islamabad, House No 8, Street No 19, Sector F-8/2, Islamabad, or Bilawal House Karachi by Feb 8, 2021.