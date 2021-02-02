SAPM Shehzad Akbar calls on governor

LAHORE: PM’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shehzad Akbar called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar. The governor said the PDM wants the protection of corruption and end of accountability. Nobody can question the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. He said the opposition not supporting open voting is actually the support of horse-trading in the Senate elections. Shehzad Akbar during the meeting Monday discussed government’s measures for eradicating corruption and political issues. The governor said it has become necessary to rid Pakistan of corruption in order to tackle economic challenges and inflation. Sarwar said whether it is matter of transparency in Senate elections or the end of corruption from the country, the opposition cannot tolerate merit and transparency.