Gas leakage kills entire 5 of a family

ISLAMABAD: A five-member family was killed due to suffocation, apparently caused by gas leakage in a house, located in Loi Bhir area, on Monday. The unfortunate incident happened in village Danvaal, located near Naval Encourage falling in the jurisdiction of Loi Bhir police station. Rafaqat Hussain, 56, his wife Fokraal, 36, his son Hassnain, daughter, Amna, 7 and 6-year-old Ali were among the dead. The Loi Bhir police shifted the bodies to the area hospital.

SP (Rural Zone) Rana Wahab told The News that the circumstantial evidence indicated that the incident occurred due to gas leakage on Sunday night. He said that signs of fire and smoke were found in the gas heater after the gas leakage. “Body of Rafaqat, head of the family, was found near the room door, which showed that he tried to open the door to save himself and his family, but failed,” SP said. The SP said that the police got information at about 2:30 pm on Monday, adding that father of Rafaqat, who was living in Lahore, was on his way to Islamabad to meet his son and his family. “The post-mortem could not be conducted because the father of Rafaqat did not allow it,” the SP said. The police handed over the bodies to the father after completion of legal requirements.