27 more test positive for coronavirus in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Twenty-seven more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus in the district on Monday. With the new cases, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 2,149 in the district. DC Mir Reza Ozgen, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan told media that the number of coronavirus-infected patients was increasing as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading viral infection.