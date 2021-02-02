close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

UK delegation visits Kot Diji Fort

National

SUKKUR: A UK delegation led by the deputy high commissioner, Mike Nithavrianakis, visited Kot Diji Fort in Khairpur. The deputy high commissioner, UK, said he has never seen such a fort and felt proud to witnessing this historical place, adding that the United Kingdom is ready to assist the Sindh government in promotion of tourism and culture through such archaeological sites. The delegation was presented Ajrak and Topi.

