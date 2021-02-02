Govt under fire over inflation in Punjab PA

LAHORE: PTI government came under immense criticism for its failure in controlling price hike. During a debate over inflation, PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan criticised the government for its inability to address the issue of price hike which was adding to woes of people. He also said that the PTI government was responsible for the prevailing inflation in the country that had skyrocketed since it came to power in 2018. He said the rates of petroleum and gas increased many times compared to the tenures of past governments during two and a half years.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, who is also an agriculturist and hails from Chiniot, grilled the government for rejecting the resolution regarding fixation of the support price of wheat at Rs 2000 per maund.

PML (N) MPA Sami Ullah Khan on the occasion said that main reason for the price hike is increase in petroleum products but the government had not been able to control this problem. Moreover, the Punjab Assembly gave extension for 90 days to different ordinances including the Punjab Hotels and Restaurants (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Punjab Tourist Guide Ordinance (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Punjab Panah Gah Ordinance 2021 and the King Edward Medical University Lahore (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.