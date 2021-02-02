Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was witnessed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday to Thursday. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and North Balochistan.