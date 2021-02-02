Covid-19 kills 11 more in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 11 COVID-19 patients died and 443 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities reached 4,747, while confirmed cases reached 157,796 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 11,431 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,934,300 in the province.

After 4,747 fatalities and recovery of a total of 142,989 patients, including 338 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 10,060 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.