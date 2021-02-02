close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

Ammunition recovered in Khyber

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

BARA: The Khyber police and security forces jointly conducted a search operation and recovered heavy ammunition in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Monday, an official said. The police recovered heavy ammunition, which reportedly had been dumped there by the banned organisations during militancy. The ammunition recovered included 13 artillery shells, 17 mortar shells, 14 RPG shells and 50 kg explosives.

Latest News

More From Pakistan