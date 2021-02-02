Ammunition recovered in Khyber

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: The Khyber police and security forces jointly conducted a search operation and recovered heavy ammunition in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Monday, an official said. The police recovered heavy ammunition, which reportedly had been dumped there by the banned organisations during militancy. The ammunition recovered included 13 artillery shells, 17 mortar shells, 14 RPG shells and 50 kg explosives.