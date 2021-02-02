Stipend for Ehsaas beneficiary children increased: Dr Sania Nishtar

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said network of Ehsaas Nashonoma Programme (ENP) was expanded in the country and stipends for beneficiaries increased to prevent stunted growth in poor children.

Briefing representatives and heads of foreign missions, international monetary institutions and UN organisations about PTI government flagship Ehsaas Nashonoma Programme in its Jamrud centre in Khyber tribal district, Dr Sania Nishtar said it was pro-poor programme that was also extended to merged areas including Khyber tribal district to combat stunted growth in poor children.

Under Ehsaas Nashonoma Program, she said stipend has been increased to Rs1, 500 for boys and Rs2,000 for girl for provision of healthy diet to them for two years. She said free healthy food services are being provided to beneficiaries children under this ambitious programme in the country including in Khyber tribal district.

She said the stipend and packets of health diets was being provided to pregnant and lactating mothers after every three months. Under an inclusive digital system, she said data of all beneficiaries and services was properly maintained and assistance was being provided on merit. “It was apolitical programme under which poor children irrespective of their parents’ political affiliation, caste and colour is being benefited,” she maintained.

Dr Sania said prevention of stunted growth in poor children was the top most priority of the government and that fund for Ehsaas Naushnoma Programme was directly being provided by Ministry of Finance, Govt of Pakistan.

She clarified that this programme was being run purely through government of Pakistan’s budget and no funding was being received from any foreign donor agency. She said today’s visit to Jamrud Khyber was arranged on the request of representatives and heads of foreign missions, besides representatives of monetary institutions and UN agencies to personally oversee this key programme on ground.