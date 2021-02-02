PPP invites applications for Senate election

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has started the process of inviting applications from the aspirants of the party tickets for the Senate elections. PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the candidates should send their applications addressed to the PPPP president.