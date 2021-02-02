Farmers’ protest: Indian journos face sedition charges

NEW DELHI: Several senior Indian journalists are facing charges of sedition over their reporting and online posts about a protest by farmers last week, sparking criticism of the legal action from media associations.

The cases have been filed with police in at least five states against the journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai, a prominent anchor on the India Today television channel, and Vinod Jose, executive editor of the Caravan magazine. The cases, filed by residents of the states, allege that the journalists provoked violence during protests by farmers at New Delhi’s Red Fort on Jan 26 through incorrect posts on Twitter and reports that police had killed a protester.

One rally last week turned into a deadly rampage. Since then, police have detained dozens of farmers and a journalist who writes for Caravan magazine. Caravan, some farmers activists and unions, some opposition leaders, an actor and an economist were among those whose Twitter accounts were blocked inside India. A Twitter spokeswoman said “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time” if “a properly scoped” request is made. A spokesman for the farmers said their accounts “had not done anything wrong” apart from supporting the long-running protests.

Global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders slammed the suspensions, which it called a “shocking case of blatant censorship”. “By ordering these blockings, the Home Affairs Ministry is behaving like an Orwellian Ministry of Truth who wants to impose its own narrative about the farmers’ protests,” the group said.

Since the violence last Tuesday, at least five cases have been registered against journalists and an opposition politician, accusing them of sedition and criminal conspiracy over their reporting and tweets on the rally. India regularly uses internet shutdowns, most recently at the farmers’ protest sites, to limit information sharing during disturbances. It blocked broadband internet in Kashmir for several months after cancelling the disputed region’s semi-autonomy in 2019.