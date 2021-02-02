JUI-F can’t support in-house change till sure of victory

ISLAMABAD: Senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said Monday that his party cannot support an in-house change of government unless there were 100 percent changes of victory.

“If Bilawal has come up with an estimate [of number needed to bring about an in-house change in government] then he should put it forth in the next PDM meeting,” said Haideri. “If Bilawal Bhutto can convince other parties on the matter, then we have no reservations.”

The JUI-F leader reiterated that his party’s stance had remained unchanged from day one that Opposition parties should not have taken oath of the parliament, after general elections 2018.

Speaking about the PDM, he said that a party cannot take solo flight when it is part of an alliance. “One has to support other parties because in an alliance, one cannot undertake solo flights or take lone decisions,” he added. When asked to comment on the Opposition’s deadline of resigning from the assemblies in protest against the government, Haideri said:

“Our resignations are with us, when the leadership [of the PDM] decides, we will tender them,” he said. Haideri said that the Opposition was waiting for the prime minister’s resignation but he had not thrown in the towel.

He alleged that the government used to panic whenever the PDM held its political gatherings. “Whenever the PDM holds its rallies, the government screams,” he said. “They allocate 15 ministers in their bid to fail our jalsas. The government is afraid of the PDM hence if not today, it must go home tomorrow,” added Haideri.

Speaking on the Senate election, the JUI-F leader said that the party was not worried because its parliamentarians had “never sold out”. “Whatever decision the PDM leadership takes on Senate election, we will stand with it,” he said.