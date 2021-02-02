close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
February 2, 2021

PIA airhostess goes missing in Canada

Top Story

NR
News Report
February 2, 2021

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) air hostess has gone missing in Canada, Geo News reported on Monday. According to details, the air hostess had reached Toronto via flight-PK797 from Karachi and did not report on duty for the flight back to Karachi. A PIA spokesperson has confirmed the disappearance of the air hostess, stating that the Canadian Immigration and Airports Authority has been notified of the incident.

Sources said that the air hostess is suspected to have slipped into Canada for citizenship. The top PIA management has taken notice and started an investigation into the matter. It is pertinent to mention that two days ago a PIA flight steward had also gone missing in Canada.

Latest News

More From Top Story