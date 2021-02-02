close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 2, 2021

SC seeks reply from Punjab govt over LBs’ dissolution by 4th

Top Story

A
APP
February 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought a written reply from the Punjab government on the dissolution of local bodies (LBs) in Punjab by February 4.The court had issued a written order of the January 28 hearing in the local body elections case. A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar had heard the case. The court in its hearing stated that the chief election commissioner had said that local governments in Punjab were dissolved prematurely, which the CEC declared illegal.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit details of a meeting regarding local body elections and also ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit a progress report. Further hearing of the case would be held on Thursday.

Latest News

More From Top Story