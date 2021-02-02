Father accuses ex-wife of giving drugs to make their two kids drowsy

MARDAN: Asfandyar Ali, father of two kids of Sheikh Maltoon locality here has filed an application with the District and Sessions Judge that his children were given drugs to keep them drowsy and asleep.

Asfandyar Ali and his wife Maqsooda alias Anam developed differences over family matters. Anam took divorce even though she had given birth to two kids from Asfandyar Ali. Asfandyar Ali claimed that after divorce Anum left her two kids, Huzaifa and Azlan, with their father. He said a year later she filed an application in the Family Court Number 1, Fozia Nasim, for the recovery of kids.

The judge gave verdict in her favour and the kids were sent to her home. However, Asfandyar Ali claimed that the kids were not willing to go with their mother but she forcefully took them home.

Later, Asfandyar Ali said he came to know that the kids continuously wept and demanded to go to their father’s home but she gave them drugs to make them sleep. He disclosed that he has also filed an application against Family Judge Fozia Nasim in the court of District Judge, Khurshid Iqbal, and also seek custody of the children to him as their lives are in danger. The legal counsels for Asfandyar Ali are Azizur Rehman and Kifayat Ali.