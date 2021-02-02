QWP leader says PTI rulers incompetent

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not only corrupt, but also incompetent.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that the report of the Transparency International had exposed the PTI rulers, who were using the accountability laws to harass the members of the opposition parties.

Sikandar Sherpao also rejected the recent increase in the prices of POL products, saying that it would cause inflation. “The prices of the petroleum products were increased for fifth fortnight in a row, which is unprecedented,” he remarked, criticizing the PTI government for adding to the woes of the have-nots.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the government could not deliver on its election pledges and the slogan of the change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. He said that the PTI government reneged on all the pledges and the rulers were now hiding behind lame excuses for having failed to come up to the expectations of the people.