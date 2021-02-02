Crime journalists elect office-bearers

PESHAWAR: The new office-bearers of the Crime and Terrorism Journalists Forum were elected on Monday. The elections were held at the Peshawar Press Club, chaired by Haq Nawaz Khan. Azmat Gul was elected president, Ahsan Awan general secretary, Kashif Ahmad vice-president and Rasool Dawar joint secretary of the forum. Qari Gul Rehman, Zahid Durrani , Malik Akif, Kamran Gul were elected members of the executive council unopposed.