Man injured in Bajaur blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAJAUR: A man was injured in a blast in Gowati village in Loi Mamond tehsil here on Monday, local and official sources said. The sources said that the man identified as Gul Akbar, son of Saif-ur-Rahman, sustained injuries in the remote-controlled blast. He was taken to a hospital in Khar, the headquarters of the Bajaur tribal district. There was no claim of responsibility for the explosion.