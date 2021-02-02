close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

Man injured in Bajaur blast

Peshawar

February 2, 2021

BAJAUR: A man was injured in a blast in Gowati village in Loi Mamond tehsil here on Monday, local and official sources said. The sources said that the man identified as Gul Akbar, son of Saif-ur-Rahman, sustained injuries in the remote-controlled blast. He was taken to a hospital in Khar, the headquarters of the Bajaur tribal district. There was no claim of responsibility for the explosion.

