Man injured in Bajaur blast

BAJAUR: A man was injured in a blast in Gowati village in Loi Mamond tehsil here on Monday, local and official sources said. The sources said that the man identified as Gul Akbar, son of Saif-ur-Rahman, sustained injuries in the remote-controlled blast. He was taken to a hospital in Khar, the headquarters of the Bajaur tribal district. There was no claim of responsibility for the explosion.