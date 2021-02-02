MPA inaugurates handicraft centre for widows

MARDAN: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sajida Hanif on Monday laid stress on education and skill. She was speaking at a function after inaugurating a handicraft centre for orphans and widows in Takht Bhai.

The function was organised by Hope Social Welfare Organisation. The event was attended by Hope Social Welfare Organisation Chairperson Nilofer Saleem, former PTI tehsil member Hamid Khan and a large number of local women.

Sajida Hanif said the past governments did not pay any attention to solve the problems of women. She added that former rulers didn’t create opportunities to empower the women. The lawmaker added that women were playing an important role in the development and prosperity of the country. “Our government is providing opportunities to the women,” she added.