Tue Feb 02, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

27 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
NOWSHERA: Twenty-seven more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus in the district on Monday.With the new cases, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 2,149 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan told media that the number of coronavirus-infected patients was increasing as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading viral infection.

They said that 26more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 2,149.The officials added that 18,161 patients had recovered from the fatal infection in the district so far.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 272 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.They appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.

