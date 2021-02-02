Work on project forcibly suspended over non-payment

By Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Manchora dam affectees on Monday got the work suspended by force on the irrigation-cum-electricity project over non-payment of their land acquired for the project by the government.

“We met the provincial secretary Irrigation and he has no knowledge of such a long delay in release of our money for the land acquired for this project being executed since 2016,” Alamzeb Khan, a local elder, told the protesting owners at the dam’s site in Oghi on Monday.

The angry protesters had gathered at the dam’s site and got the work suspended. They were also raising slogans in support of their demands and against the provincial government.

“We will move the National Accountability Bureau with a request for embezzlement probe against those who had launched the work on the dam in 2016 but didn’t pay us a single penny for our lands stretching from Agror to Tanawal area,” said Alamzeb Khan.

Another elder, Adam Khan, said a group of affectees which had earlier met local lawmakers and the government officials later met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Irrigation Mohammad Zahir Orakzai and apprised him about the long delay in the release of their lands’ compensation money but he categorically denied that his department was executing the dam project in Oghi.

“Hundreds and thousands of kanals of land has been acquired for this project but we are still going without any financial benefits and secretary Irrigation is even not in the know of the issue,” said Adam Khan.