Snow sports gala ends with games, traditional activities

CHITRAL: The three-day winter gala — Hindukush Snow Sports Festival — concluded with thrilling snow sports and traditional activities in the scenic Madaklasht valley in Lower Chitral district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral, Hassan Abid and Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Gilmour Wendy were the chief guests at the concluding ceremony.Assistant Commissioner, Drosh, Abdul Haq, officials of Tourism Department, district administration, a large number of foreign tourists, adventurists of snow sports and locals were present on the occasion as well.

Jointly organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department, Lower Chitral district administration and Hindukush Snow Sports Club, the festival showcased a number of snow games.

Men, women, youth and children also took part in various competitions of snow games, including ice hockey, snow trekking and making snow sculptures and cartoons during the gala.Traditional foods, barbecue and night music were also part of the event.

This was the second time that an official event was organized in the Madaklasht beautiful tourist spot.In the overall three-day Hindukush Snow Sports competitions, Ali Hasnain stood first, Asif Raza second and Inamullah clinched the third position.

Similarly, Muhammad Ali Raza grabbed first, Samiuddin second and Sahil Murtaza stood third in the Under-14 competitions.In the Under-24 snow sports competitions, Asiq Ali stood first, Umeed Hussain second and Mubeen Ali got third position.

There were also snow sports competitions for the Under-25 and senior category, which added colours to the winter gala when oldies played well on the white snow in the chilling weather condition.

Burhanuddin stood first, Amir Rahim second and Bahsir Ali grabbed the third position in the senior category competitions.Speaking on the occasion, DC Hassan Abid hailed the organisers for the successful holding of the mega winter event.

He said the festival would send a positive message to the world about the people of Pakistan and the marvellous scenic sites in the country.The official said that Madaklasht valley was a beautiful tourist resort and this event would also introduce the valley to the domestic and international tourists.

Canadian High Commissioner Gilmour Wendy said that his country would extend support to the players of snow sports in the valley.He eulogized the zeal and zest of the children for the snow sports.Later, the chief guests gave away awards and prizes to the excelling adventurists of snow sports and other competitions.